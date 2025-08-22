Jefferies maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Hannover Re shares, while adjusting its target price for them from €340 to €335, representing 31% upside potential for the stock, following the German reinsurer's latest results.



As usual, Hannover Re has reiterated its forecasts for FY 2025, despite adding even more caution to its life and non-life reserves and realizing asset losses, the broker summarises.



Although an unexpected shortfall in solvency expectations and a significant adjustment to life risk led to the shares underperforming, our conviction that the group can maintain earnings growth is even higher, it adds.