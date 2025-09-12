UBS has adopted a 'buy' recommendation on Hannover Re shares, with a target price maintained at €280, which now implies 16% upside potential for the stock, judging the German reinsurer's non-technical skills to be 'underestimated'.



Hannover Re's resilience shines in a weak reinsurance cycle. Trading at a rare discount to the sector and a low premium to its peers, this does not do justice to what it deserves, the broker summarises.