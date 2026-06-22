Furuno Electric Co.'s growth trajectory remains reliant on managing operational milestones and macroeconomic factors.

Published on 06/22/2026 at 05:55 am EDT - Modified on 06/22/2026 at 05:56 am EDT

Japan's fiscal pivot is the kind that doesn't reverse quietly. Tokyo's FY 26 defense budget was approved at 9.0 trillion Japanese Yen, approximately 2% of GDP, the largest ever allocated. This development is also a decisive break from the country's decades-old 1% of GDP spending ceiling.

Alongside defense, the government committed JPY 120bn in supplementary funds to jumpstart a JPY 350bn shipbuilding revitalization project. This push aims to double Japan's domestic manufacturing output to 18 million gross tons by 2035.

Furuno Electric, the Nishinomiya-based manufacturer of navigation, sonar, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), and defense electronics, has been supplying the marine electronics market since it commercialized the world's first fish finder in 1948. It sits at the center of every one of these policy vectors: merchant newbuilds, defense platform electronics, and the maintenance aftermarket that governments and shipping operators now treat critical infrastructure. All that policy alignment is showing up where it counts: the balance sheet.

Profits turn the tide

The top line moved. FY 26 (ending February 2026) net sales grew 10.8% y/y to JPY 140.6bn from JPY 126.9bn, led by the Marine Business segment, which accounts for 86% of group revenue. It posted 11.5% y/y growth from JPY 108.6bn to JPY121.1bn. The real story is below the top line.

FY 26 operating profit jumped 23.2% y/y to JPY 16.2bn from JPY 13.2bn, outpacing revenue growth by a wide margin. SG&A expenses were well controlled, which is a signal that Furuno's earnings quality is improving. More sales translated into even more profit. That's exactly the gear shift the numbers needed to show.

Operating cash flow nearly doubled to JPY 21.3bn in FY 26 from JPY 10.8bn in the prior year. This conversion rate reflects both the strength of reported earnings and tighter working capital discipline. But is the market actually buying it?

A reset looming?

The stock has delivered; it is up 89.4% over the past 12 months. But the current price of JPY 6,220 sits 39% below the 52-week high of JPY 10,020. That gap tells its own story. The market priced in a strong outcome, then stepped back.

Valuation is where the tension sits now. The stock trades at 13.5x P/E based on estimated FY 27 earnings, well above its three-year average of 10.9x. That re-rating happened because profits actually delivered. However, it also means there's little valuation cushion left.

Both covering analysts maintain a “Buy” rating, and the average target price of JPY 11,600 implies 90% upside from current levels. Put it all together, analysts are sold on the long-term story but the company still has a host of operational and macro milestones to clear before it can unlock that growth.

Where the thesis breaks

Unpredictable swings in foreign exchange rates directly affect the numbers, which can bite into the company's profits. At the same time, US tariff drama and broader trade friction could cause demand uncertainty in export markets.

The clock is running out on tax benefits and one-time subsidy income. The actual net profit line for FY 27 might take a hit compared to FY 26, even if daily operations stay flat.