No surprises from the ECB, which kept its interest rates unchanged. While the markets now seem to believe that the ECB is done with rate cuts, this scenario cannot be ruled out, given the downside risks to growth and inflation.

This meeting was also an opportunity for the ECB to update its economic forecasts. These are only a few adjustments compared to what was anticipated in June: slightly higher inflation in 2025 and 2026, and slightly lower inflation in 2027. In terms of growth, the ECB anticipates 1.2% in 2025 (compared to 0.9% in June) but only 1% in 2026 (compared to 1.1% in June).

Source: ECB

After a series of rate cuts until June 2024, which brought the deposit rate down to 2%, the ECB now believes it is well positioned. According to Christine Lagarde, "The risks to economic growth have become more balanced."

The trade agreement with the United States, a second quarter of decent growth, and improving sentiment indicators mean that the "worst-case scenario" for the eurozone can be ruled out.

See you in December

At a press conference, Christine Lagarde gave us the usual speech: no predefined trajectory for rates, a meeting-by-meeting approach... in short, the ECB should keep rates where they are as long as the economic scenario does not deviate too much from its projections.

This message was welcomed, as the markets are no longer anticipating further rate cuts by the ECB.

However, with inflation below target in 2025 and 2026, political uncertainty in France, the future impact of tariffs, and the strength of the euro, a more accommodative monetary policy may be necessary.

This was highlighted by François Villeroy de Galhau this morning: "There is no pre-established path, but a further rate cut is entirely possible at future meetings," the Governor of the Banque de France told BFM Business. "Several of us (at the ECB), including myself, are highlighting the downside risks to inflation in the near future."

While the ECB's next meeting is scheduled for the end of October, it is the December meeting that will be worth watching. The ECB will update its economic forecasts at that time. If, between now and then, inflation continues to slow and/or growth is weaker than expected, a rate cut is possible.

Several banks, including Barclays and JPMorgan, still expect a 25 basis point cut in December.