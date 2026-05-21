Hensoldt shares have started the year on the wrong footing and it should be said that its stretched valuation leaves no leeway. Faced with a surging order book, although weighed on by a heavier balance sheet, opinions are divided. Indeed, its Q1 results announcement failed to convince.

Indeed, it has not been uncommon to see European defense stocks skyrocket since 2022. Between the Ukraine war on the continent and rising defense budgets, Hensoldt shares have leapt almost 500% over the last 5 years.

While the name is recent, the company and its expertise are well-established. Formerly an Airbus division specialized in military electronics (which already generated €1bn in revenue), in 2017 the company was sold to the KKR fund, which gave it its current name. After its IPO in 2020, the German state took a 25.1% stake in the company, quickly followed by Italy's Leonardo, which acquired an identical share.

Hensoldt's core expertise has not fundamentally changed, even as it has established itself as a global provider of sensor solutions for the defense sector. The conflict in Ukraine has highlighted the company's radars, notably the TRML-4D. Integrated into air defense systems, this model has become one of the company's flagship products over the months. A large share of revenue (83%) comes from sensors and associated services, with the remainder (17%) attributable to optoelectronics. Unsurprisingly, the majority of revenue is generated domestically, followed by Europe. The rest of the world accounts for less than 10% of sales.

Slowly but Surely

While the stock has experienced a meteoric rise, driven by investor expectations, earnings growth has not kept pace. Furthermore, the balance sheet was significantly weighed on by the acquisition of ESG in 2024. The transaction, closed for €675m and largely debt-financed, pushed net debt to €728m.

Otherwise, revenue has been growing by approximately 15% p.a. since 2021. Business growth relies primarily on order volume, as its EBITDA margin has stagnated at around 12.5% since the IPO. Speaking of orders, Hensoldt doubled the value of its order book in Q1, with the book-to-bill ratio reaching 3x compared to 1.8x a year earlier. While the company seems to be on the right track, its valuation remains a point of caution.

A Telling Price

Theory dictates that all available information is already integrated into a company's share price. While this holds true most of the time, it is particularly evident for Hensoldt. The market is already pricing in a highly optimistic scenario, as evidenced by a P/E ratio of 52.8x for FY 2026. Thanks to the growth anticipated over the next two years, this ratio is expected to be brought down to 26.2x by 2028. This level remains high and assumes a continuation of the exceptional cycle beyond 2028.



Q1 results have showed that the market is becoming demanding. The stock shed nearly 2.5% despite solid results. While analysts still have an average target price of €91.17, which have tended to deflate in recent months. As is often the case with such stories, the market began by paying in advance for perfection in the years to come. In the coming months, Hensoldt will remain a proxy for global rearmament.