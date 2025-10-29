The US waste management leader's Q3 results fell short of market expectations. The slowdown is continuing - shareholders are beginning to have doubts after a decade that saw the stock quadruple in value.

Waste Management is North America's largest waste management company. Its two main listed competitors are Republic Services and Waste Connections. The company operates a large network of landfills, transfer stations and sorting centers. It generates just over $25bn in revenue, almost entirely in the United States and Canada.

Over the past decade, Waste Management has enjoyed stable, but steady, growth (the only downside being a modest decline in 2020). Long-term contracts ensure recurring revenues and offer good visibility, even in difficult economic times.

Revenue rose from $12.9bn to $22.1bn between 2015 and 2024. At the same time, the operating margin rose by over 2.5 points, approaching 20%. Growth has been healthy, with limited recourse to debt. However, the acquisition of Stericycle last November, the largest in the group's history, increased its net debt to over 3.5x EBITDA.

These positive factors have not, however, prevented the stock from stagnating over the past 18 months, even though its he fundamentals remain solid. The acquisition of Stericycle offers the group diversification into medical waste treatment and secure document destruction.

However, Waste Management is under pressure on prices in a still-difficult inflationary environment. Overall costs are rising, while at the same time the materials recycled by the group are being sold at lower prices.

Furthermore, heavy investment is still required to maintain fleets and comply with regulations, particularly at recycling sites. The integration of Stericycle also represents a significant risk if the expected synergies are slow to materialize. These factors are weighing on margins and growth, even though the quarterly figures showed that the core business is performing well, with volumes collected and processed increasing slightly.

The stock's mixed performance in recent months can also be explained by a valuation that is still over 30x this year's expected earnings. This level remains within the historical average and is consistent with those of Republic Services and Waste Connections. However, good news, or at least reassuring signals from the market, will be needed to revive the stock's growth.