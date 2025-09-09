Market Closed -
Nasdaq
04:00:00 2025-09-08 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
79.36
USD
-0.46%
-2.23%
+41.94%
Hasbro expands partnership with Disney around Play-Doh toys
Published on 09/09/2025
at 02:39 am EDT
Hasbro and Disney announced on Monday that they have expanded their partnership with the release of Play-Doh toys inspired by new characters from the American cartoon giant.
The first product of this expanded collaboration will be the launch of a collection of modeling clay sets called "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Donald. The two groups had previously launched a range of products inspired by the Frozen franchise. The new collection will be available on Amazon until 2025, before being offered in most major retail outlets from January 2026. No financial details about the agreement have been disclosed. Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
© MarketScreener.com - 2025
Hasbro, Inc. specializes in the design, production and marketing of games and toys. Additionally, the group is active in the production of films and TV programs. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sales of toys and games (93.8%): action figurines and toys, dolls and stuffed toys, traditional toys, electronic toys and games, creative and educational toys and games, card games, etc. sold under franchise brands (Littlest Pet Shop, Magic : The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers), under partner brands (Spider-Man, The Avengers, Star Wars, Disney Princess, Disney Frozen, Disney's Descendants, Beyblade, Dreamworks' Trolls, Sesame Street and Yo-Kai Watch), under company-owned brands (Baby Alive, Furreal Friends, Kre-o, Playskool and Playskool Heroes) and other (board games and digital games sold under Dungeons & Dragons, Jenga, The Game Of Life, Operation, Pie Face, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Twister, Fantastic Gymnastics, Speak Out and Toilet Trouble;
- production and sales of film, TV and digital games licenses (2.8%) ;
- other (3.4%).
The United States account for 62.9% of net sales.
More about the company
Average target price
88.33USD
Spread / Average Target
+11.31% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
