Hasbro and Disney announced on Monday that they have expanded their partnership with the release of Play-Doh toys inspired by new characters from the American cartoon giant.



The first product of this expanded collaboration will be the launch of a collection of modeling clay sets called "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Donald.



The two groups had previously launched a range of products inspired by the Frozen franchise.



The new collection will be available on Amazon until 2025, before being offered in most major retail outlets from January 2026.



No financial details about the agreement have been disclosed.





