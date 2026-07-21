Hasbro pleasantly surprises investors, thanks to Magic

Hasbro on Tuesday raised its financial targets for fiscal 2026 after beating expectations in the second quarter, driven by record results at its 'Wizards of the Coast' role-playing games unit. Shares in the No. 2 U.S. toy maker, down 0.5% this year, are up 1.5% in premarket trading on Wall Street.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based group posted profit and revenue above expectations.



Sales rose 16% to $1.14bn over the three months ended in late June, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07bn, boosted by 27% growth at the Wizards role-playing and digital games business, notably the hit card franchise Magic: The Gathering (+32%).



Net profit came in at $1.12 per share, or $1.28 per share excluding one-offs, well above the consensus of $1.13.



For 2026, Hasbro now says it is looking for annual revenue growth of 5% to 7% at constant exchange rates, versus 3% to 5% previously.



Its adjusted operating margin is expected at 25% to 26%, compared with 24% to 25% previously, while adjusted operating profit (Ebitda) is projected at $1.45bn to $1.50bn, compared with a prior estimate of $1.40bn to $1.45bn.



Mattel, the No. 1 U.S. player in the sector, is due to report second-quarter results on August 4.