Hasbro pleasantly surprises investors, thanks to Magic
Hasbro on Tuesday raised its financial targets for fiscal 2026 after beating expectations in the second quarter, driven by record results at its 'Wizards of the Coast' role-playing games unit. Shares in the No. 2 U.S. toy maker, down 0.5% this year, are up 1.5% in premarket trading on Wall Street.
The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based group posted profit and revenue above expectations.
Sales rose 16% to $1.14bn over the three months ended in late June, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07bn, boosted by 27% growth at the Wizards role-playing and digital games business, notably the hit card franchise Magic: The Gathering (+32%).
Net profit came in at $1.12 per share, or $1.28 per share excluding one-offs, well above the consensus of $1.13.
For 2026, Hasbro now says it is looking for annual revenue growth of 5% to 7% at constant exchange rates, versus 3% to 5% previously.
Its adjusted operating margin is expected at 25% to 26%, compared with 24% to 25% previously, while adjusted operating profit (Ebitda) is projected at $1.45bn to $1.50bn, compared with a prior estimate of $1.40bn to $1.45bn.
Mattel, the No. 1 U.S. player in the sector, is due to report second-quarter results on August 4.
Hasbro, Inc. specializes in the design, production and marketing of games and toys. Additionally, the group is active in the production of films and TV programs. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sales of toys and games (93.8%): action figurines and toys, dolls and stuffed toys, traditional toys, electronic toys and games, creative and educational toys and games, card games, etc. sold under franchise brands (Littlest Pet Shop, Magic : The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers), under partner brands (Spider-Man, The Avengers, Star Wars, Disney Princess, Disney Frozen, Disney's Descendants, Beyblade, Dreamworks' Trolls, Sesame Street and Yo-Kai Watch), under company-owned brands (Baby Alive, Furreal Friends, Kre-o, Playskool and Playskool Heroes) and other (board games and digital games sold under Dungeons & Dragons, Jenga, The Game Of Life, Operation, Pie Face, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Twister, Fantastic Gymnastics, Speak Out and Toilet Trouble;
- production and sales of film, TV and digital games licenses (2.8%) ;
- other (3.4%).
The United States account for 62.9% of net sales.
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