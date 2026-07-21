The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based group posted profit and revenue above expectations.

Sales rose 16% to $1.14bn over the three months ended in late June, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07bn, boosted by 27% growth at the Wizards role-playing and digital games business, notably the hit card franchise Magic: The Gathering (+32%).

Net profit came in at $1.12 per share, or $1.28 per share excluding one-offs, well above the consensus of $1.13.

For 2026, Hasbro now says it is looking for annual revenue growth of 5% to 7% at constant exchange rates, versus 3% to 5% previously.

Its adjusted operating margin is expected at 25% to 26%, compared with 24% to 25% previously, while adjusted operating profit (Ebitda) is projected at $1.45bn to $1.50bn, compared with a prior estimate of $1.40bn to $1.45bn.

Mattel, the No. 1 U.S. player in the sector, is due to report second-quarter results on August 4.