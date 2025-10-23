Hasbro announced on Thursday that it had raised its financial targets for 2025 after posting better-than-expected Q3 results, mainly due to the record performance of its card game Magic: The Gathering.



The American toy and board game manufacturer's revenue increased by 8% to nearly $1.39bn in the past quarter, driven by a 55% jump in sales of Magic, which benefited from the release of the "At the Gates of Eternity" and "Spider-Man" editions.



Despite the impact of customs surcharges, operating income rose 13% to $341m, thanks to cost-cutting and productivity improvement measures taken by management, resulting in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68.



By comparison, the market consensus was for EPS of $1.66 on quarterly sales of $1.35bn.



Following these better-than-expected results, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based group now says it is targeting revenue growth of 5% to 10% at constant exchange rates this year, compared with a previous forecast of "around 5%."



Its adjusted operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be between $1.24bn and $1.26bn, compared with $1.17bn to $1.20bn previously.