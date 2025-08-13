On Wednesday UBS raised its target price for Hasbro shares from $82 to $88 following the publication of "solid" and "better-than-expected" Q2 results, while reiterating its "buy" recommendation on the stock.



In a research note, the analyst said he expects a strong H2 for the US group, especially given the strength of its role-playing and video games business, which includes Magic: The Gathering cards, amongst others.



UBS points out that the robustness of this business is all the more reassuring given that the consumer toys division is likely to cause concern among investors at a time when consumers are spending less and the holiday season is not looking particularly bright.



According to the broker, Hasbro has provided cautious forecasts, which are therefore easy to exceed given the strong momentum of its gaming business, whose results are expected to exceed expectations, as Wizards of the Coast could, according to its calculations, post growth of more than 25% in the second half of the year.