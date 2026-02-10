In Europe, strong commercial performance at the end of the year enabled the group, which specializes in lifting equipment for people and materials, to post slight growth of 2%, driven by increased sales volumes of new machines.

In Asia-Pacific, where activity remained sluggish across most markets, Haulotte reported revenue down 19% compared to 2024.

In North America, no tangible signs of recovery have yet been observed. Across all business activities, sales in this region saw a sharp decline of 40% compared to the previous year.

In Latin America, the downward trend seen since the start of the year in nearly all markets was confirmed. The group thus recorded a 35% drop in sales.

Over the full year, machine sales fell by 20%, rental activity by 8%, and services by 4%. In an environment that has shown no real signs of improvement, the group is expected to post a slightly negative recurring operating result for 2025.

Despite visibility that remains limited and a generally uncertain environment, Haulotte should be able to achieve sales growth in 2026, the extent of which will largely depend on the recovery of the North American market.