Haulotte Expects Sales Growth in 2026

The decline in the global aerial work platform market, which began in the second half of 2023, continued throughout 2025. The market has reached its lowest point since the outbreak of the Covid epidemic in 2020, mainly impacted by a renewed sharp downturn in the Chinese market. In this uncertain context, Haulotte posted annual revenue of €512 million in 2025, down 18% compared to 2024.

Richard Sengmany Published on 02/10/2026 at 12:16 pm EST

In Europe, strong commercial performance at the end of the year enabled the group, which specializes in lifting equipment for people and materials, to post slight growth of 2%, driven by increased sales volumes of new machines.



In Asia-Pacific, where activity remained sluggish across most markets, Haulotte reported revenue down 19% compared to 2024.



In North America, no tangible signs of recovery have yet been observed. Across all business activities, sales in this region saw a sharp decline of 40% compared to the previous year.



In Latin America, the downward trend seen since the start of the year in nearly all markets was confirmed. The group thus recorded a 35% drop in sales.



Over the full year, machine sales fell by 20%, rental activity by 8%, and services by 4%. In an environment that has shown no real signs of improvement, the group is expected to post a slightly negative recurring operating result for 2025.



Despite visibility that remains limited and a generally uncertain environment, Haulotte should be able to achieve sales growth in 2026, the extent of which will largely depend on the recovery of the North American market.