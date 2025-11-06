Havas announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Gauly Advisors, a leading corporate and financial communications agency based in Germany.



This acquisition strengthens the group's consulting platform in Germany, in the German-speaking European region and more broadly across Europe.



It also reinforces H/Advisors' leadership in the areas of strategic and financial communications within major international financial centers.



Together, H/Advisors Gauly and H/Advisors Deekeling will provide comprehensive geographical coverage of the German market, with offices in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin.



"Their arrival reinforces our ambition to build a truly global network capable of supporting our clients in addressing the most complex challenges in terms of reputation and corporate strategy," Yannick Bolloré, Havas' CEO said.