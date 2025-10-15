Havas recorded net revenue of €656m in Q3 2025, an organic increase of +3.8% y-o-y.



In Q3 2025, Havas generated revenue of €681m, up +1.1% on a reported basis y-o-y (organic growth of +3.9%).



Over the first nine months of the year, the group recorded organic growth of +2.8%.



Havas confirms its 2025 guidance and raises its forecasts. It is now targeting organic net revenue growth of between +2.5% and +3.0% (compared to growth above 2.0% previously), an adjusted EBIT margin up around +50 basis points to about 12.9% (compared with a margin of between 12.5% and 13.5% previously) and a dividend payout ratio of around 40% (forecast unchanged).



It also confirms its medium-term financial targets for fiscal year 2028. It expects an adjusted EBIT margin of between 14.0% and 15.0% and a dividend payout ratio of around 40%.