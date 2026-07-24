Havas Confirms Its Outlook After a Strong First Half
Havas jumped nearly 7% on the Amsterdam stock exchange after reaffirming its full-year targets. The group posted organic growth of 2.5% in net revenue in the first half, driven by strong momentum in North America, which offset ongoing weakness in China and the Middle East.
Havas N.V. is one of the world leaders of communication consulting groups.
Multicultural group, Havas N.V. exists in over 100 countries through its agencies and affiliate agreements. The group provides a wide range of consulting services in communication, including digital, traditional advertising, direct marketing, media planning and media purchase, business communication, sales promotion, design, human resources, sport marketing, multimedia interactive communication and public relations.
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