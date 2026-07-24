Havas Confirms Its Outlook After a Strong First Half

Havas jumped nearly 7% on the Amsterdam stock exchange after reaffirming its full-year targets. The group posted organic growth of 2.5% in net revenue in the first half, driven by strong momentum in North America, which offset ongoing weakness in China and the Middle East.

Listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange since December 16, 2024, following the breakup of Vivendi into four entities, Havas reported net revenue of €1.36bn, up 1.2% year on year.



In the second quarter, it rose 3.8% to €724m, benefiting in particular from the impact of acquisitions and a less unfavorable currency effect.



North America, the group's largest region with 35% of net revenue, delivered organic growth of 6.9%, supported by strong performances in its creative and media businesses.



Profitability also improved, with adjusted EBIT of €150m in the first half, implying an operating margin of 11%, up 30 basis points year on year.