Listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange since December 16, 2024, following the breakup of Vivendi into four entities, Havas reported net revenue of €1.36bn, up 1.2% year on year.

In the second quarter, it rose 3.8% to €724m, benefiting in particular from the impact of acquisitions and a less unfavorable currency effect.

North America, the group's largest region with 35% of net revenue, delivered organic growth of 6.9%, supported by strong performances in its creative and media businesses.

Profitability also improved, with adjusted EBIT of €150m in the first half, implying an operating margin of 11%, up 30 basis points year on year.