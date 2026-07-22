Havas strengthens its position in the Netherlands with the acquisition of SportVibes

Havas announced Tuesday evening the acquisition of SportVibes, a Dutch sports marketing agency notably responsible for organizing the Netherlands Formula 1 Grand Prix, for an amount that was not disclosed.

In a statement, the French communications group said the deal will allow it to bolster the capabilities of its network across the Benelux by consolidating its position with brands in areas such as sports, music, art and culture, entertainment, fashion or video games.



Founded in 2003, SportVibes has specialized in creating content that connects fans, event organizers and communities through live experiences and influencer campaigns built on its proprietary formats and platforms.



Its main clients include Gillette, Dash, DHL, Action and Lexus. The agency is also a co-organizer of the Zandvoort Formula 1 Grand Prix, sponsored by Heineken.



The entity, which will now operate under the name SportVibes by Havas Play, is expected to continue to be led by its current managing partners, Frans Vleggeert and Imre van Leeuwen.



Listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange, Havas shares were down 0.5% at €18.3 on Wednesday in early trading, in a market down about 0.8%.