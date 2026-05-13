Modern markets react in milliseconds to data that few humans have the time even to read, let alone understand. Algorithms, high-frequency trading, ETFs, systematic flows: a growing share of trading is triggered by rules, signals and automated arbitrage. This speed has made markets more liquid, and at times more efficient, but also more jittery. What role remains for the human element in this situation?

There was a time, not so long ago in the great domain of financial history, when markets still moved at a human pace. News would break. Analysts would read it. Fund managers would call companies. Brokers would deliberate. Investors would digest the information. Prices moved, sometimes violently, but within a timeframe that remained intelligible.

That world has not entirely vanished. However, it has been overlaid by a layer of velocity.

Today, markets absorb press releases, statistics, central bank decisions, corporate earnings, and news headlines in fractions of a second. Algorithms read, compare, rank, weight, and execute before a human being has even finished reading the first word of a statement. It is now well understood that humans cannot match the speed of machines. But where does their place now lie in the financial universe?

The market reacts first and reflects later

Speed gives markets the appearance of intelligence. Data is released, a keyword is detected, a figure is compared to the consensus, and an order is dispatched. Everything seems rational because everything is instantaneous. But instantaneity is not judgment. A disappointing quarterly margin could be an anomaly or the start of a lasting erosion. A cautious remark from a CEO might signal a genuine strategic shift or merely a linguistic precaution. A poor publication could reveal a deep-seated weakness or create an opportunity. In these nuances, the machine is far from useless, but it does not solve everything. It accelerates signal processing but does not guarantee its interpretation.

The battle for the millisecond was lost by humans a long time ago, and that is of little consequence. A retail investor will not gain an edge by reading a press release two seconds faster. A fundamental manager will not create value by second-guessing an algorithmic reaction to a comma in a central bank speech. The danger materializes when market speed dictates its tempo to investors. Many end up believing that they must react to everything - and this, immediately. This is to confuse vigilance with agitation. However, doing nothing is often the most rational decision. The human role begins there: not in the immediate reaction, but in the capacity to decide whether that reaction deserves to be followed, ignored or exploited.

What if we all did the same thing?

Speed is not only technological; it is also behavioral. Professional investors monitor the same statistics, the same results, the same central bank rhetoric, the same inflation indicators, the same earnings revisions, and the same ETF flows. Risk models look alike. Regulatory constraints look alike. Momentum signals look alike. Consequently, reactions often end up looking alike. This homogeneity creates brutal movements.

An inflation data point comes in slightly above expectations? Rates rise, growth stocks fall, the dollar reacts, commodities move, models adjust, stop-losses are triggered and ETFs transmit the shock. Within minutes, sometimes seconds, a chain reaction spreads from one asset to another. This is not collusion strictu sensu, and even less so reflection. It is a form of choreography rooted in automation.

Digitization has changed the nature of the market

The great shift did not begin with artificial intelligence. It started much earlier, with the digitization of markets and the automation of orders.

From the moment prices, order books, volumes, news, and flows became real-time actionable data, finance entered a new regime. The market ceased to be merely a venue for confrontation between investors. It also became an IT infrastructure, traversed by models, execution rules, automated arbitrage, and portfolio constraints. Everything accelerated.

High-frequency trading is the purest expression of this. It does not seek to understand a company's value, nor to anticipate its industrial future. HFT operates on minute spreads, fleeting imbalances, and fragments of liquidity. Under normal conditions, it can make the market more fluid. But it also serves as a reminder of an essential fact: a growing portion of market activity has little to do with investment in the traditional sense. It is a matter of exploiting presumed reactions rather than economic judgment.

ETFs have brought about another transformation. Less spectacular, perhaps, but more profound for the individual saver. They have democratized market access, reduced costs and facilitated diversification. This progress is considerable. However, ETFs have also increased the weight of mechanical flows. Capital is allocated according to an index, a rule, or a weighting. Large caps mechanically attract more flow. Securities included in major indices benefit from structural demand.

Again, one must avoid caricature. ETFs are not the incarnation of evil, but they have disrupted the rules of the game (and likely the very genesis of investment, although that's another matter...). In a universe that is dominated by index flows, a portion of price movement no longer answers the old question "what is this company worth?", but rather "where is the money coming from and where is it going?".

Artificial intelligence adds an additional layer by reinforcing acceleration and broadening analysis. It can read thousands of documents, spot trends or inconsistencies, compare scenarios, or synthesize information that no analyst could process alone within a reasonable timeframe. It also makes the old opposition between the fast machine and the deep-thinking human more fragile. However, AI shifts the need for judgment rather than eliminating it.

The post-AI investor

The more powerful tools become, the more the difference is made in the quality of the questions asked, the choice of hypotheses, the understanding of a model's limits, and the ability to decide despite uncertainty. A machine can produce an analysis. It does not carry the risk. It does not know what it means to hold an unpopular position for three years. It does not know the real-world constraints of an investor, their horizon, their psychology, or their capacity to absorb error.

The place of the human investor lies in this space, or so one must hope. They are there to prioritize, interpret, doubt, wait - and sometimes, even do nothing. In a market saturated with signals, they distinguish the information that truly matters instead of getting lost in the incessant flow. A little human intelligence remains in an ocean of artificial intelligence.

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