There is broad consensus on this view. It is indeed true that valuations are generally high, particularly amongst large caps, and even more so for technology players buoyed by the AI craze; and that the public's speculative appetite for assets of "dubious" quality - meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, etc. - remains at fever pitch.

However, certain historical perspectives highlighted by Goldman Sachs in a recent presentation by their research department – which should of course be taken with the usual precautions – temper the most alarmist observations.

First, Goldman points out that the valuation multiples of the "Magnificent Seven"—Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Tesla—are not so outrageous when considered as a group, as they are trading at an average of 23x their expected profits over the next two years.

Why not? This is significantly less than the "other magnificent seven" of the dot-com bubble, namely Microsoft, Cisco, Intel, Oracle, IBM, Lucent, and Nortel, which in 2000 traded collectively at an average of 52x their expected profits over the next two years.

Goldman continues the comparison with two other samples: the seven heavyweights of the Nikkei during the speculative bubble around the Japanese economy, which culminated in 1989 with a crash from which the archipelago has never recovered, and the seven stars of the Dow Jones in the US during the "Nifty Fifty" bubble, which was burst by the 1973 oil shock.

These two groups were trading at 67x and 34x their expected profits over the next two years, respectively, well above the current levels of today's Magnificent Seven.

However, there is greater concern about the concentration of indices, which is tending to increase with the ever-more overwhelming dominance of ETFs—a major systemic risk for the markets, as the dynamic feeds itself upwards when everyone wants to get in, just as it will undoubtedly feed itself downwards when everyone wants to get out.

According to Goldman, the weighting of the Magnificent Seven in the S&P 500 is currently 32%, compared with 19% for the seven stars of the Nasdaq in 2000, 27% for the major Japanese conglomerates in 1989, and 20% for the leaders of the Nifty Fifty—those groups considered invincible in postwar America—in 1973.

Not one to ignore calls for caution, analysts at MarketScreener—who scan all global markets using the same quantitative analysis tools available to subscribers—nevertheless highlight an important point: while it is true that US mega-caps are trading at demanding multiples, the small and mid-cap segments, which are excluded from the major indices, are in deep turmoil.

In this respect, the multiples spreads relative to large caps are close to their historic highs; they are even more pronounced in Europe, where many high-performing industrial groups remain valued at single-digit multiples of their operating profits.