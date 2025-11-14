Euronext has announced that the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) has approved its plan to acquire a qualified stake in ATHEX Group, the operator of the Athens Stock Exchange.

Following this authorization, along with that of the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste and Water, the pan-European stock exchange group's public offer for ATHEX Group is now unconditional.

"This decision marks a significant milestone in the acquisition process, further strengthening Euronext's commitment to the Greek capital markets and enhancing its market infrastructure," the company stated.

The acceptance period for the public offer, which began on October 6, will close on November 17 at 14:00 Eastern European Time. Euronext will announce the results on November 19.