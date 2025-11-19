In an offensive post on Truth Social, Donald Trump lambasted health insurers for capturing trillions of dollars and cheating America. The sector has already been shaken by a series of negative signals (lowered forecasts for several companies, federal investigations, social tensions, etc.). Listed stocks are facing another shock.

The US president, in his usual style of communication on Truth Social, denounces a system in which insurance companies have become the beneficiaries of a model that works against citizens. Trump says he wants to return the money directly to the people and allow everyone to negotiate their own coverage, without intermediaries. However, we are becoming accustomed to Donald Trump's strong statements, as he often favors very direct communication to establish a balance of power and subsequently encourage greater concessions.

This statement comes at the worst possible moment for the sector, which is already mired in a deep crisis. Centene, the leading operator in the individual market, has withdrawn its annual forecasts in the face of unfavorable conditions. In some states, such as New York and Florida, medical costs are skyrocketing in sensitive areas such as mental health, home care and medication.

Elevance Health, another sector heavyweight, is facing an equally complicated situation. The group expects profits to be at their lowest level since 2022. At the same time, the sector must contend with the approved $1 trillion cut in the Medicaid budget, the scheduled end of ACA special assistance in 2026, and the general tightening of regulatory requirements.

Molina Healthcare, which is smaller but exposed to Medicaid and Medicare, is also struggling. Its stock, now valued at less than $10bn, has halved in value this year.

Finally, the largest player in the sector, UnitedHealth, is certainly the most affected, between allegations of fraud, disappointing results, and various events, such as the murder of its then CEO Brian Thompson.

Since April, more than $300bn in market capitalization has evaporated for all players in the sector, and visibility has never been so low.