HealthEquity Inc.'s business momentum remains robust throughout Q2 26, with growth in HSAs and innovative digital offerings, continuing to distinguish its growth trajectory in a competitive landscape. Recent launches of integrated health benefits management tools further strengthen its value proposition, positioning HealthEquity for sustained leadership as rising healthcare costs fuel ongoing demand for smarter, more flexible health financial solutions.

Published on 10/14/2025 at 06:06 am EDT - Modified on 10/14/2025 at 07:01 am EDT

HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah. It is a leading provider of technology-enabled platforms for managing consumer-directed healthcare accounts. The company has over 12,000 employees. Its core offerings include health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration, commuter benefits and investment advisory services.

HealthEquity’s business model focuses on integrating advanced technology with personalized service to empower individuals and employers to effectively manage healthcare savings and control benefit costs. As of January 31, 2025, the company managed 9.9 million HSAs, with HSA assets worth $32.1bn and 7.1 million CDBs. The total accounts reached 17.0 million.

The company is managed through a single operating segment which facilitates services for HSAs and other CDBs, while revenue is recorded in three categories, namely: custodial revenue (49.0% of Q2 26 revenue), service revenue (36.2%), and interchange revenue (14.8%). HealthEquity primarily operates in the US.

Strong Q2 26 earnings growth

HealthEquity, Inc. released its Q2 25 results on September 2, 2025, with revenue up by 8.6% y/y, reaching $325.8m, driven by 15.3% y/y growth in custodial revenue followed by 8.0% y/y growth in interchange revenue. The company reported 6% y/y growth in HSA, totaling 10.0 million. Total HSA assets reached $33.1bn, reflecting a 12.0% y/y increase. Thus, the number of total accounts reached 17.1 million, reflecting a 10.0% y/y increase.

EBIT rose by 52.1% y/y to $89.6m, with margin expansion of 790bp to 27.5%, fueled by a reduction in service and interchange costs and operating expenses. Net profit increased by 67.1% y/y to $59.9m, or $0.68 per diluted share. In addition, the company repurchased 0.7 million shares, totaling approximately $66.0m.

Looking to FY 26, the company expects revenue between $1.2bn to $1.3bn and net income to be between $185.0m to $200.0m, resulting in DPS ranging from $2.1 to $2.3.

Launch of HealthEquity Assist

On March 18, 2025, HealthEquity, Inc. announced the launch of HealthEquity Assist™, a collection of tools that enable members save, spend, and invest in healthcare and provide employers greater access into benefits program performance. This smart technology aims to alleviate common issues faced by employees with their benefits, including the expected 9% increase in health costs in 2025, complexity, and lack of personalized support.

The three HealthEquity Assist offerings include, HealthEquity Analyzer™, which enables employers to access real-time data at no cost, HealthEquity Navigator™, which guides employees to informed, lower-cost healthcare decisions, and HealthEquity Momentum™, which boosts proactive health and expense management. This launch serves as a strategic move for HealthEquity, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. The integration of data-driven insights and smart technology enables the company to swiftly respond to industry shifts.

Solid growth trajectory

HealthEquity Ltd. reported a strong top-line performance over FY 22-25, posting revenue CAGR of 16.6%, reaching $1.2bn, propelled by strategic acquisitions, steady expansion in HSAs and CDBs, and heightened custodial and service revenues. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 71.0% to $203.0m, with margins expanding from 5.4% to 16.9%, driven by improved operating efficiency from digital transformation and scale synergies. Net income rose at 29.7% CAGR to $96.7m.

The company witnessed an increase in CFO, rising from $141.0m to $340.0m, resulting in a rise in cash and cash equivalent increasing from $225.0m to $296.0m. Consequently, the gearing ratio improved from 54.4% to 52.4% in FY 25. In addition, ROA increased from 0.9% to 3.8% and ROE turned positive to 4.7% from minus 2.7% over FY 22-25.

In comparison, WEX, Inc., a local peer, reported revenue CAGR of 12.4%, reaching $2.6bn over FY 21-24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 26.6% to $699.0m with margins witnessing an expansion from 18.9% to 26.6%. Net income grew 14.6 times from $137k to $310.0m.

Strong growth, higher returns

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered decent returns of approximately 9.1%. In comparison, WEX, Inc. delivered negative returns of 29.5% over the same period.

HealthEquity is currently trading at a P/E of 41.2x, based on FY 26 estimated EPS of $2.3, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 7.7x and WEX, Inc.’s valuation of 17.8x. In addition, the company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 27.7x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $311.4m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 255.2x, but higher than that of WEX, Inc. (12.7x).

HealthEquity is monitored by 14 analysts, of whom, almost all (13) have ‘Buy’ ratings and one have ‘Hold’ rating for an average target price of $121.8, implying 30.6% upside potential over the current market price.

Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 8.8%, reaching $1.6bn and EBIT CAGR of 40.4% over FY 25-28, reaching $448.9m with margin expansion of 1550bp to 29.0%. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 44.7%, reaching $292.7m, with EPS expected to increase more than triple to $3.5 in FY 28 (from $1.1). Meanwhile, for WEX, Inc., analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 5.4% and a net profit CAGR of 10.0% over FY 24-27.

Overall, HealthEquity has delivered strong operational performance, marked by effective integration of technology with healthcare financial solutions and steady enhancement in product offerings. The company’s ability to drive margin expansion and deepen market presence through innovation and digital adoption supports a positive medium-term outlook. Supported by ongoing industry tailwinds, HealthEquity remains positioned for continued leadership and value creation in consumer-directed healthcare.

However, the company could face heightened regulatory changes and increased competition, impacting its ability to sustain growth and adapt to evolving healthcare and benefits landscapes. In addition, shifts in economic conditions or technology disruptions could challenge its digital platforms and the stability of its client base.