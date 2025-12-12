Heights Capital Management Surpasses 5% Stake in Adocia

Heights Capital Management, acting on behalf of CVI Investments, reported to the AMF that it had crossed above the 5% thresholds of both capital and voting rights in Adocia on December 8, following a subscription to a capital increase.



The California-based management firm specified that it holds 1,262,626 Adocia shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, or 6.45% of the capital and 5.82% of the voting rights in this biopharmaceutical company.