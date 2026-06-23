Rafael Oliveira will therefore succeed Dolf van den Brink, whose term ended at the end of May, a transition that had left lingering uncertainty around the company's governance outlook.
According to the statement released by the brewer, the group's new boss, nicknamed "Rafa", is expected to formally take up the role on October 1, once shareholders approve his appointment at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for August 5.
The arrival of the new 51-year-old Brazilian CEO was broadly welcomed by analysts this morning.
"His appointment puts an end to the uncertainty surrounding leadership succession and should strengthen both operational execution and a performance culture across the company," Jefferies' teams said.
Continuity with a new face
At KBC, analysts see the change as consistent with the roadmap laid out by the Amsterdam-based group.
"We do not expect a major strategic pivot in the near term, as the company and supervisory board remain focused on solid execution of the EverGreen 2030 plan," the Belgian bank said.
"Trends such as premiumization, business digitization, innovation, efficiency and a sharper focus should remain key themes with the arrival of the new CEO," the firm added.
Since taking the helm at JDE Peet's, which owns brands including Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo and Pickwick, "Rafa" had focused on improving the company's financial performance and delivering profitable growth, an effort that culminated in Keurig Dr Pepper's acquisition of the business. Keurig Dr Pepper then put him in charge of a planned IPO of their combined coffee operations, a unit generating about $16bn in annual revenue.
A profile still outside the core business
On that front, ING analysts say Oliveira may not yet have fully proved himself, given how quickly he is leaving the project he was tasked with.
"He comes not only from outside the company, but also does not know the beer sector," the Dutch bank said. "In his new role, he will have a lot to prove," the analysts concluded.
Those reservations did not stop the stock from rising 2.5% at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the biggest gain in Amsterdam's AEX index, which was down about 1.6% at the same time. The shares are now up more than 4% since the start of the year.
Rafael de Oliveira Oliveira is currently Chief Executive Officer-Coffee at Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. since 2026. Rafael is Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at JDE Peet's NV starting in 2025. Rafael serves as Director at H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd. since 2016. Rafael holds Non-Executive Director positions at National Veterinary Associates, Inc., Independence Pet Holdings, Inc., and Pinnacle Pet Group Ltd. Former roles include Managing Director at Aghoco 2289 Ltd. and Kraft Heinz (Ireland) Ltd. Rafael was Executive VP & President-International Markets at The Kraft Heinz Co. from 2021 to 2023. Rafael was President at Kraft Heinz Australia Pty Ltd. and Kraft Heinz New Zealand. Education includes an MBA from The University of Chicago and an undergraduate degree from Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro.
Heineken N.V. is a food group that specializes in beer brewing under the brands Heineken and Amstel. In 2025, the group brewed 234 million hectoliters of beers. The group owns more than 180 breweries, malteries and cider plants in over 70 countries.
Heineken N.V. also markets regional and domestic brands such as Birra Moretti, Bulmer Cruzcampo, Dos Equis, Foster's, Kingfisher, Newcastle Brown Ale, Ochota, Primus, Sagres, Sol, Star, Strongbow, Tecate, Tiger and Zywiec.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (39.2%), Americas (32.6%), Middle East and Africa (14.6%) and Asia/Pacific (13.6%).
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