Heineken yesterday announced that it has successfully placed €2bn in bonds, divided into three tranches.



€500m in 3-year bonds with a coupon of 2.565%; €750m in 8.6-year bonds with a coupon of 3.505%; and €750m in 12-year bonds with a coupon of 3.872%.



The bonds will be issued under the company's euro medium-term note program and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



The proceeds from the bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.



The maturity dates of the bonds are October 3, 2028, May 3, 2034, and October 3, 2037, respectively.