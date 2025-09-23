Heineken has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the multi-category beverage portfolio and convenience retail business of Florida Ice and Farm Company (FIFCO).



This transaction builds on a long-standing partnership that began in 1986 and was strengthened in 2002 with the acquisition of a 25% stake in FIFCO's beverage distribution business in Costa Rica, Distribuidora La Florida.



Costa Rica will become one of the group's top five operating companies in terms of operating profit, strengthening its presence with a diversified portfolio of beverage brands, including the popular Imperial beer.



The transaction also involves Panama, where the group will acquire the remaining 25% of Heineken Panama.



Heineken, said that by integrating FIFCO's iconic brands, deep market expertise and exemplary sustainability credentials, we are accelerating our EverGreen strategy and entering new profitable markets in Central America.