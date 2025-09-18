While maintaining its 'buy' recommendation on Heineken shares, UBS has reduced its target price for them from €92 to €80, a new target that still implies 21% upside potential for the Dutch brewer's stock.
We are lowering our volume forecasts for the third quarter, mainly due to weaker trends across Latin America and a slower recovery in Europe, the broker summarises.
Heineken: UBS remains positive but cuts TP
Published on 09/18/2025 at 04:21 am EDT
