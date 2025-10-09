UBS has upgraded HelloFresh shares from 'neutral' to 'buy' with a target price increased from €7.6 to €10.8, a new target that represents 55% upside potential for the German group's stock, which specializes in online distribution of meal kits.
Our exclusive cohort analysis gives us confidence in the ability of revenues to stabilize and then return to growth at constant exchange rates from Q2 2026, the broker says, which also mentions cost reductions.
HelloFresh: UBS upgrades stock
Published on 10/09/2025 at 04:46 am EDT
UBS has upgraded HelloFresh shares from 'neutral' to 'buy' with a target price increased from €7.6 to €10.8, a new target that represents 55% upside potential for the German group's stock, which specializes in online distribution of meal kits.