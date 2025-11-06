Henkel shares are up over 1% in Frankfurt following a business update from the consumer goods group, which reported sales of around €5.1bn for Q3, representing organic growth of 1.4%.
"Growth at the group level was mainly driven by a generally positive volume trend accompanied by stable prices," explained the owner of brands such as Le Chat, Mir, Schwarzkopf, and Loctite.
It posted organic growth of 5.4% in adhesive technologies, with positive volume and price trends, and organic stability (+0.4%) in consumer brands, despite continued moderate household demand.
The German group maintains its 2025 targets, including adjusted EPS growth in the "low to high single digits" at constant exchange rates, adjusted return on sales of 14.5% to 15.5% and organic sales growth of 1% to 2%.
Henkel in the green after its quarterly update
Published on 11/06/2025 at 04:35 am EST
