Henkel shares gained 1% in Frankfurt after the consumer goods group updated its outlook for 2025 when it presented its H1 results.



While it now expects organic sales growth of only 1%-2%, the German company is forecasting an adjusted return on sales of 14.5%-15.5% and confirms its target of adjusted EPS growth in the "low to high single digits" at constant exchange rates.



According to RBC, the lower sales forecast is not a big surprise, as the consensus was already in the range, and is partly offset—quantitatively if not qualitatively—by the upward tightening of the margin range.



The broker also views the half-year results favorably, with EPS up 5% at constant exchange rates to €2.81, above consensus, an EBIT margin up 0.6 point to 15.5% and sales of €10.4bn, stable (-0.1%) on an organic basis.