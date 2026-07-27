Hensoldt equips Helsing's drone with an anti-missile warning system

The German sensor specialist is taking another step forward in its partnership with Helsing by integrating its self-protection system into an autonomous combat drone. By mid-session, the stock is up more than 2% in Frankfurt.

Hensoldt has announced the first delivery of its CAIRAS (Compact Infrared Reconnaissance and Alert System) missile warning system for the CA-1 Europa, the autonomous combat drone developed by Helsing. The first three systems will be integrated into the aircraft under the strategic partnership agreed between the two groups in February 2026.



CAIRAS is integrated into the AMPS-MR (Airborne Missile Protection System) self-protection suite, which combines the missile warning system, the Kalætron radar warning system, and a decoy dispensing device. This marks the first deployment of this suite on a drone.



The system is based on a two-color infrared technology that passively detects incoming missiles, with 360-degree coverage, while limiting false alerts.