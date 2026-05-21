The German defense group announced a sharp acceleration in its order intake and a significant improvement in profitability in Q1. Furthermore, the group confirmed its annual targets. However, this was not enough for the market: the stock is shed nearly 2.5% in Frankfurt while analysts pore over the figures.

Hensoldt reported adjusted EBITDA of €44m for Q1 2026, up 47% y-o-y and slightly beating the consensus of €42.4m. At the same time, its adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 7.6% to 8.9%, supported by higher volumes across both of the group's divisions.



Indeed, revenue increased by over 25% to €496m, again slightly above the consensus (€482m). Sales increased by 15% in organic terms.



In detail, the Optronics division benefited from strong commercial momentum, with a marked improvement in profitability. The segment's adjusted EBITDA rose from €1m to €12m, while its adjusted margin jumped from 1.3% to 12.2%, driven by volume effects and upstream investments.



Meanwhile, the Sensors segment also posted an increase in profitability, with a 10% rise in adjusted EBITDA, despite increased R&D spending on software-defined defense solutions.



Record orders



Furthermore, order intake more than doubled over the period to reach €1.48bn (vs. €701m a year earlier), notably thanks to contracts related to the Schakal and Puma platforms as well as contract extensions for Eurofighter Mk1 radars. The book-to-bill ratio thus reached a high level of 3.0x, compared to 1.8x a year earlier.



The order backlog grew by 41% y-o-y to a record level of €9.8bn, providing the group with strong visibility on its future activity.



"Our excellent first quarter shows that this development is already reflected in programs and procurement," said CEO Oliver Dörre. "We have geared Hensoldt precisely toward this scalability - and we thus see ourselves in a position of strength for the years to come," he added.



For the 2026 financial year, Hensoldt confirms its outlook and targets revenue of approximately €2.75bn, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 18.5% and 19.0%.



The group also anticipates a book-to-bill ratio of between 1.5x and 2.0x, supported by sustainably high demand in the European security and defense sectors.



Mixed views among analysts



Reacting to this publication, Jefferies maintains its "buy" rating on Hensoldt shares, with an unchanged target price of €90. The broker highlights "particularly strong" order intake in the first quarter, up 111% year-on-year to €1.48bn, i.e. 14% above consensus. According to the note, the confirmation of 2026 targets also reflects management's confidence in continued growth, despite a more mixed performance in the Sensors business at the start of the year.



Stifel has renewed its "buy" recommendation, again with an unchanged target price of €90. According to the analyst, its Q1 results show that structural defense demand in Europe is now translating more visibly into the order book and the group's earnings momentum. The broker also considers that the margin recovery is underway, driven by improved operational execution and industrial ramp-up.



Meanwhile, DZ Bank confirms its "buy" recommendation on Hensoldt, while lowering its target price from €104 to €98.

The broker believes the group is benefiting from a "structural acceleration in demand" in European defense, supported by rising military budgets and Hensoldt's positioning in sensor systems and embedded electronics.

On the other hand, the broker considers the group's 2026 targets as "cautious" after a solid start to the year and highlights the potential for margin improvement, particularly in the Optronics business following the industrial investments made in recent years.



mwb research maintains a "sell" rating on Hensoldt, with a target price raised from €57 to €62. The broker believes that the stock's valuation remains excessive despite solid quarterly results and robust operational execution, particularly in the Optronics business. According to the note, the market is already pricing in a very optimistic growth scenario, with high multiples and expectations deemed too ambitious regarding the group's defense system digitalization activities by 2030.

The report also highlights that Hensoldt's exposure to land programs and armored vehicle procurement could accentuate cyclical risk in the event of a slowdown in defense budgets in this segment.



Finally, JP Morgan remains "neutral" on the stock with a target price of €85 (unchanged), while Barclays is also "neutral" with an identical target price of €95.