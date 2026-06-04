Herige appoints François Bourgoin to lead its Atlantem subsidiary

The Vendée-based group's joinery division has bolstered its leadership team with the arrival of this industry specialist boasting 15 years of experience.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/04/2026 at 12:25 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Herige Industries has announced the appointment of François Bourgoin as Managing Director of Atlantem, effective June 16. The 56-year-old recruit brings 15 years of experience in the joinery sector, having held general, operational, and financial management positions at groups such as Hörmann, JELD-WEN, and the HPG Group.



His career has seen him spearhead industrial and commercial development, business profitability, and team management both in France and internationally. He also possesses recognized expertise in the manufacturing of windows, doors, and gates, Herige noted in its press release.



His roadmap includes continuing Atlantem's development by improving organizational fluidity, customer experience, and support for innovation. 'The objective is to simultaneously develop commercial activity, streamline our operating methods, and strengthen overall performance to ensure sustainable growth', summarized François Bourgoin.