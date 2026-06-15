Herige Plans Acquisition in Loire-Atlantique

Herige Industries has announced a proposed acquisition of the ready-mix concrete operations managed by BHR in Loire-Atlantique. This project follows the exercise of rights by its subsidiary, Edycem, under agreements established in 2020 during the acquisition of BHR's activities in Mayenne and Sarthe.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/15/2026 at 01:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The move aligns with the development strategy of its Concrete division, which aims to strengthen its territorial footprint and optimize production network coverage for its clients and partners. This momentum could also support the rollout of low-carbon product lines developed by Edycem.



"This transaction would allow Edycem to significantly consolidate its position in Loire-Atlantique, complementing its historical strongholds, while creating a driver for growth and value," commented Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of Herige Industries.



At this stage, the completion of the transaction remains subject to the signing of definitive agreements, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for this type of deal, and the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals.