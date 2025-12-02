Hérige strengthens its partnership with Hoffmann Green

Hérige Industries, through its subsidiary Edycem, and Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announce a gradual increase from 2026 in the volumes of concrete formulated using Hoffmann's 0% clinker cements in the Edycem network's plants.



This initiative is part of Hérige's commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its concrete solutions. Since 2021, Edycem has been a strategic partner of Hoffmann for the distribution of its 0% clinker cements.



The growing use of Hoffmann cements is one of the complementary offerings of Hérige's Vitaliss initiative, which aims to provide customers with a portfolio of solutions with reduced carbon impact.



"This partnership illustrates our desire to accelerate the transition of our businesses towards more sustainable materials, while guaranteeing the performance and reliability expected by the market," comments Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of Hérige.