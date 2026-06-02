Herige updates its governance structure

The building materials trading specialist has announced several changes to its Supervisory Board.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/02/2026 at 04:03 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following a proposal by the Executive Board, shareholders have appointed Emmanuelle Charier as an independent member for a three-year term. Her mandate will expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2028.



Aged 48 and a qualified attorney, Emmanuelle Charier began her career in private practice before joining the Charier family business, where she served as Head of Legal Affairs and subsequently as Director until 2019.



She contributed to the establishment of Foncière CHARIER in 2012, assuming its presidency in 2020. A member of the Charier Supervisory Board, she also holds a certification in mid-cap corporate governance (ETI). Appointed Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board in 2020 to oversee the governance transition, she has served as Chair since April 2022.



Furthermore, Julien Caillaud has been appointed as a family shareholder member of the Supervisory Board, succeeding the late Laurent Caillaud.



His term will conclude at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2027, corresponding to the remainder of his predecessor's term.



Aged 46 and a graduate of the École spéciale des travaux publics de Paris, Julien Caillaud began his career in 2004 at Bouygues Construction as a pricing engineer. In 2008, he joined the group's Nantes subsidiary as a site engineer. In 2011, he joined the Vendée-based civil engineering firm Roturier as Managing Director. A 2019 laureate of the Réseau Entreprendre Vendée, he acquired the company's capital that same year and continues to lead the firm.



A member of the Réseau Entreprendre Vendée for seven years and the APM (Association Progrès du Management) for four years, Julien Caillaud is also well-acquainted with Herige. Notably, he served on the Trading Strategic Committee between 2014 and 2019 and has been a member of the Concrete Strategic Committee since 2019.