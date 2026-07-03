The recent pullback in luxury has created genuine buying opportunities. Yet the price of entry into the industry's giants remains high. A closer look at three companies with compelling profiles, ideally positioned if financial flows return.

€1,600 is the price of admission to Hermès today. A steep sum for a single share, even if it is well off its highs near €3,000. Luxury star Hermès has lost nearly half its value in a few months, as investors' appetite for the sector faded. Growth has been hit by the evaporation of the Chinese eldorado, tougher competition, past excesses in price hikes... The entire sector has lost some of its luster. The question is who will benefit from the post-crisis period.



The fall from grace of luxury's stars gives us a chance to shine a light on three names that have also moved away from their best levels, but that cater to a customer base less exposed to swings in wealth among the middle class and upper-middle class.

Brunello Cucinelli

If you know Mark Zuckerberg, you probably know his signature outfit: his legendary plain gray t-shirt, a garment that has become a symbol of productivity. A tradition most certainly borrowed from Steve Jobs and his turtleneck. In any case, that plain gray t-shirt comes straight from Brunello Cucinelli's workshops. Nor is he the only figure in Silicon Valley to appreciate the Italian maker: Jeff Bezos, among others, and top American bankers are devotees of the brand.

Cucinelli is not about luxury for show, it targets UHNWI, or Ultra High Net Worth Individuals. No logos, just noble materials (cashmere, silk, vicuña). A pair of socks costs around €200, and a sweater between €1,500 and €2,500. But unless you put all your savings into SK Hynix before the bull run, buying socks at that price looks like a very bad investment, certainly worse than buying the company's stock.



In the market, Brunello Cucinelli has delivered a spectacular run, up more than 700% since its IPO. That growth shifted into a higher gear in 2020, as the Italian house paradoxically managed to benefit from the Covid crisis. Today, like the rest of the sector, the maker is undergoing a sharp correction and is down nearly 40% from its all-time high. With this pullback, its valuation has eased: its 2026 enterprise value to EBITDA stands at 14.5x, well below its historical average of 21.5x.

At first glance, Brunello Cucinelli's financial profile looks appealing, but the reality changes once it is compared with Hermès. The Italian brand is actually more expensive than the French giant, despite having a less extensive distribution network and significantly lower margins. Still, the business is staying on course and revenue growth should continue. As soon as the market turns back toward the sector, Brunello Cucinelli should stand out as a top pick.

Laopu Gold

You probably do not know this company, which some have dubbed the "Hermès of gold". Unless you have been paging through MarketScreener in recent months. Flattering for the company, the nickname is, admittedly, pretty well chosen. Laopu Gold has revived "ancient" gold, a rather grand label for describing the use of artisanal techniques in product design. Hand hammering, manual chasing, each piece can require dozens of hours of work.

The brand's IPO in June 2024 made waves on Place Vendôme in Paris. LVMH head Bernard Arnault went in person to Shanghai to inspect Laopu's flagship store, to size up a new competitor now encroaching on the turf of Western jewelry players such as Tiffany (LVMH), Cartier and Van Cleef (Compagnie Financière Richemont). Since then, the Chinese company's share price has risen more than fivefold. A performance underpinned by strong pricing power and by the emergence of an Asian movementthat values local craftsmanship.

But after climbing to HKD 1,108, the stock saw heavy profit-taking in the wake of the sector's contraction, and now trades around HKD 350. At a price of about €42 per share, Laopu Gol trades at a P/E of 6.26x, well below the 19.7x reached in 2025. Caution is warranted, however: the company does not benefit from the same historical roots as its peers, which also helps explain why it corrected more than Hermès or Brunello Cucinelli. Still, the stock's upside potential if capital rotates back into the sector looks attractive, especially if the scenario of rising local demand is confirmed.

SanLorenzo



Big yachts are arguably the pinnacle of ultra-luxury. The Italian company has made them its core business. Founded in 1958, San Lorenzo is one of the most respected shipyards in the world. The company took on global scale when Massimo Perotti (current CEO) bought it. He decided to make it a kind of nautical haute couture brand by limiting production to a few dozen ultra-customized units per year.

To properly gauge Massimo Perotti's impact, go back to the launch of the SX range. The CEO appointed as artistic director the famed Milanese designer Piero Lissoni, who knows absolutely nothing about boating. It sounded like an outlandish choice, but it would end up reshaping the industry. Lissoni committed what was, at the time, an absolute sacrilege for purists. He removed the wheelhouse (the captain's piloting station) entirely from the main deck. Traditionally, it is the ship's most sacred space, Lissoni moved it to the roof to turn the entire main deck into a vast glass-walled open space. For the first time, buyers truly felt they were in a floating villa with a 180-degree view of the ocean. The SX range became the biggest commercial success in the brand's modern history.

But back to the present. The company is starting the year with a bang: its order book is flirting with €2bn, driven by a spectacular +25% jump in first-quarter order intake. Put simply, the next three years of revenue are already secured and paid for. This strong momentum should continue, even if a slight decline in margins is expected this year, partly due to the acquisition of Nautor's Swan and its 100% consolidation in the accounts.

On valuation, the stock has held up better than others during the sector pullback, but it still offers an attractive entry point. The estimated 2026 P/E stands at 11.7x, well below its historical average of 17.9x. Sanlorenzo is a solid alternative for luxury investors seeking exposure to the sector while limiting its risks.

For readers who want to explore further, here is a link to our thematic list on Luxury