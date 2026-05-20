Hermès expands in Osaka, signaling confidence in the Japanese market
Hermès announced on Wednesday the reopening of its renovated and expanded boutique in the Japanese city of Osaka, a move indicating that the Parisian luxury house continues to bet on the country, which posted the second-highest growth across its regions in 2025.
The group, headquartered at 24 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, specified that the store, located within the Hilton Plaza East shopping center, now spans two levels. All sixteen of its 'métiers' are showcased amidst motifs inspired by local culture and nature.
Redesigned by the Parisian architecture firm RDAI, the first floor highlights a wide array of silk scarves, leather goods, fragrances, and menswear. The space then extends into the home and equestrian universes before leading to the jewelry and watchmaking collections.
Japan, which accounts for 10% of Hermès' revenue, saw the group's sales climb by 14.1% at constant exchange rates, representing the best geographical performance behind the Middle East (+14.9%).
Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- leather and saddlery goods (44.2%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.;
- clothes, shoes, and accessories (28.3%);
- silk and textile products (6%);
- clock and watchmaking articles (3.4%);
- perfumes and beauty products (3.1%);
- other (15%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products.
At the end of 2025, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.8%), Europe (14.8%), Japan (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (41.9%), Americas (19.2%) and Middle East (4.4%).
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