The group, headquartered at 24 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, specified that the store, located within the Hilton Plaza East shopping center, now spans two levels. All sixteen of its 'métiers' are showcased amidst motifs inspired by local culture and nature.

Redesigned by the Parisian architecture firm RDAI, the first floor highlights a wide array of silk scarves, leather goods, fragrances, and menswear. The space then extends into the home and equestrian universes before leading to the jewelry and watchmaking collections.

Japan, which accounts for 10% of Hermès' revenue, saw the group's sales climb by 14.1% at constant exchange rates, representing the best geographical performance behind the Middle East (+14.9%).