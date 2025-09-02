Hermès shares fell in Paris on Tuesday, with HSBC downgrading its recommendation on the Parisian luxury goods company from "buy" to "hold," citing a high valuation and the expected slowdown in organic growth.



In a research note, HSBC noted that the stock is now trading at 44.1x estimated 2026 earnings, a level deemed difficult to justify as analysts say they no longer expect double-digit sales growth in the medium term.



Admittedly, the British bank points out, so far Hermès has demonstrated its strong resilience, particularly thanks to its leather goods division and its famous bags, which are subject to long waiting lists, ensuring visibility and stability of revenue and enabling it to outperform its peers in both difficult periods and growth phases.



However, its Q2 results also showed that the brand has not been completely spared by the slowdown in consumer spending, as categories other than leather goods grew very little over the period, with some even posting declines, such as perfumes and watches.



Its target price has therefore been lowered from €2,800 to €2,350.



At 2:30 p.m., the stock was down 1.2%, while the CAC was down 0.4%. It has now fallen over 12% since the beginning of the year.