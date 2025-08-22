Hermès has announced the opening of its new, expanded store in the Galleria mall in the Gangnam district of Seoul. Now located in the mall's West Hall, the store showcases the 16 crafts of the Parisian luxury house.



"The exterior façade is decorated with trompe l'oeil vertical metallic strips, evoking both Dancheong, a traditional decorative style with bright colors, and contemporary South Korean aesthetics," it said.



"Designed by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, the store embodies the alliance between tradition and modernity. Its bright decor celebrates both ancient art and the dynamism of South Korea's younger generations," the company added.