While maintaining its 'neutral' opinion on Hermès, Oddo BHF has lowered its target price from €2,323 to €2,264 to reflect the impact on its DCF valuation of a slight reduction in its earnings forecasts, following the luxury group's trading update.



Although it notes a "very slight acceleration" in Q3, driven by the United States and non-leather businesses, the broker has slightly lowered its EBIT forecasts (-1%/-2%) for the luxury goods company to reflect the exchange rate.



"Nothing new under the sun: the stock remains well valued even if investors' perception of the story is now more mixed," the analyst says, given the stock's recent underperformance.