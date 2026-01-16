"Blending colors, culture, and natural landscapes, this new location showcases the diversity of the house's 16 crafts across three floors," the luxury group explained, specifying that its decor was designed by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI.

"At the main entrance, the house's iconic ex-libris is set into a floor featuring shades of yellow and amber, where the Faubourg mosaic motif is revealed beneath 'Grecques' lighting fixtures," Hermès noted in particular.