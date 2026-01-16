Hermès has announced the opening, on January 16, of its new store in Hanoi, further strengthening its presence in Vietnam since 2008. The store is now located on the bustling Tràng Tiên street, at the heart of an Art Deco building.
"Blending colors, culture, and natural landscapes, this new location showcases the diversity of the house's 16 crafts across three floors," the luxury group explained, specifying that its decor was designed by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI.
"At the main entrance, the house's iconic ex-libris is set into a floor featuring shades of yellow and amber, where the Faubourg mosaic motif is revealed beneath 'Grecques' lighting fixtures," Hermès noted in particular.
Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- leather and saddlery goods (42.6%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.;
- clothes, shoes, and accessories (29%);
- silk and textile products (6.3%);
- clock and watchmaking articles (3.8%);
- perfumes and beauty products (3.5%);
- other (14.8%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products.
At the end of 2024, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.5%), Europe (14.2%), Japan (9.5%), Asia-Pacific (43.8%), Americas (18.9%) and others (4.1%).
