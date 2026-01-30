Hermès Opens New Leather Goods Workshop in Normandy

Hermès has announced the establishment of a new leather goods workshop in Les Andelys, in the Normandy department of Eure, to support the ongoing success of its leather goods and saddlery collections, all exclusively crafted in France.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/30/2026 at 02:37 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Set to ultimately create 260 artisan jobs, the Les Andelys workshop joins Hermès' Normandy artisanal hub, which already includes the Val-de-Reuil leather goods workshop, inaugurated in 2017, and the Louviers workshop, opened in 2023.



The luxury house explains that it is "continuing to invest in its production capacities and pursuing its development by relying on an integrated artisanal model, a source of quality, creativity, mastery of expertise, and innovation."



In line with its sustainable development ambitions, Hermès will build its new workshop on a plot of land at the former Holophane glassworks site. Since 2010, Hermès has inaugurated 13 leather goods workshops, all located in France.