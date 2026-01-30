Hermès Opens New Leather Goods Workshop in Normandy
Hermès has announced the establishment of a new leather goods workshop in Les Andelys, in the Normandy department of Eure, to support the ongoing success of its leather goods and saddlery collections, all exclusively crafted in France.
Set to ultimately create 260 artisan jobs, the Les Andelys workshop joins Hermès' Normandy artisanal hub, which already includes the Val-de-Reuil leather goods workshop, inaugurated in 2017, and the Louviers workshop, opened in 2023.
The luxury house explains that it is "continuing to invest in its production capacities and pursuing its development by relying on an integrated artisanal model, a source of quality, creativity, mastery of expertise, and innovation."
In line with its sustainable development ambitions, Hermès will build its new workshop on a plot of land at the former Holophane glassworks site. Since 2010, Hermès has inaugurated 13 leather goods workshops, all located in France.
Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- leather and saddlery goods (42.6%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.;
- clothes, shoes, and accessories (29%);
- silk and textile products (6.3%);
- clock and watchmaking articles (3.8%);
- perfumes and beauty products (3.5%);
- other (14.8%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products.
At the end of 2024, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.5%), Europe (14.2%), Japan (9.5%), Asia-Pacific (43.8%), Americas (18.9%) and others (4.1%).
