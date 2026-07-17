Hermès reopens its store at San Diego's Westfield UTC mall in California

Hermès announced the reopening, on July 16, 2026, of its store at San Diego's Westfield UTC mall in California.



Originally opened in 2008, the revamped space showcases the house's sixteen crafts.



Clad in ceramic bricks in terracotta tones, the facade blends into the large picture windows, which offer a glimpse of the store's colors.



At the center, visitors are welcomed into the world of silk. To the right are fragrances, beauty and fashion accessories, while the home collections unfold to the left. The journey continues toward the leather goods and equestrian collections.



The central volume houses the worlds of jewelry and watchmaking. This setting extends to an area dedicated to men's and women's shoes, located between the women's and men's ready-to-wear collections.



A selection of works from the Emile Hermès Collection and the Hermès collection of contemporary photography completes the store's decor, evoking the Californian art of living.