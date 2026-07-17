Hermès announced the reopening, on July 16, 2026, of its store at San Diego's Westfield UTC mall in California.
Originally opened in 2008, the revamped space showcases the house's sixteen crafts.
Clad in ceramic bricks in terracotta tones, the facade blends into the large picture windows, which offer a glimpse of the store's colors.
At the center, visitors are welcomed into the world of silk. To the right are fragrances, beauty and fashion accessories, while the home collections unfold to the left. The journey continues toward the leather goods and equestrian collections.
The central volume houses the worlds of jewelry and watchmaking. This setting extends to an area dedicated to men's and women's shoes, located between the women's and men's ready-to-wear collections.
A selection of works from the Emile Hermès Collection and the Hermès collection of contemporary photography completes the store's decor, evoking the Californian art of living.
Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- leather and saddlery goods (44.2%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.;
- clothes, shoes, and accessories (28.3%);
- silk and textile products (6%);
- clock and watchmaking articles (3.4%);
- perfumes and beauty products (3.1%);
- other (15%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products.
At the end of 2025, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.8%), Europe (14.8%), Japan (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (41.9%), Americas (19.2%) and Middle East (4.4%).
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