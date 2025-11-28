Hermès has announced the reopening, on Thursday, of its store at the ICONSIAM mall in Bangkok, located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. First inaugurated in 2018, this location is one of the French luxury group's three stores in the Thai capital.

"Expanded, renovated, and adorned with a glass facade, the store now shimmers with the shifting reflections of a city where colors, culture, and energy intertwine," the company stated, adding that it "offers a luminous, double-height showcase for the diversity of its sixteen métiers."

"Designed by the Paris-based architecture agency RDAI, the store features a fluid layout, highlighted by rattan columns and locally crafted bespoke carpets that evoke the spirit of the river," Hermès added.