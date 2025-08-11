Hermès shares posted the biggest decline in the CAC 40 index on Monday after RBC lowered its target price for the stock following a reduction of its earnings forecasts for the French luxury goods company.



Just before close the stock was down over 3.5%, while the CAC lost 0.5% at the same time.



In a sector report, the Canadian broker noted that the group had published H1 results in line with market expectations, but that the nature of its business growth had changed, with greater dependence on leather goods, a slowdown in ready-to-wear and lower price effects in silk and scarves.



While the market reaction has been muted in the short term, we continue to appreciate the defensive qualities offered by Hermès, particularly given the gloomy environment currently characterizing the luxury sector, it said.



The broker, which is lowering its target price from €2,600 to €2,400, is however maintaining its 'outperform' rating, while acknowledging that the stock's stretched valuation, trading at 44x its 2026e earnings, is a risk factor at present.



In our view, if Hermès manages to achieve its revenue and profit forecasts for 2026 without further downward revisions, the stock should be able to largely maintain its current valuation level, which is in line with its 10-year historical average, RBC explains.