UBS this morning said that all "eyes are on the quality of growth." The analyst confirms his neutral ratsing on the stock, reducing his target price to €2,310 (from €2,389) ahead of the release of Q3 results.



UBS expects Q3 results to include a slight sequential acceleration in sales growth.



"However, the focus should be on the composition of growth, given the first signs of weakening momentum for the brand," the broker said.



"The risk of increased cyclicality for Hermès, combined with its much larger size and the downside risk to 2026 estimates, limits upside potential," the analyst explained.



The group confirmed its growth outlook, namely an "ambitious medium-term revenue growth target at constant rates" despite a more uncertain economic and geopolitical environment.