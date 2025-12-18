Hermès Unveils Its Renovated Store in Changsha, China

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/18/2025 at 04:11 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Hermès has announced the reopening, on December 18, 2025, of its expanded store in the Changsha IFS mall. The store now features a brand-new interior space.



It showcases the house's sixteen métiers across two floors. The tall glass facade is adorned with vertical lines that evoke a weaving loom.



Inside the mall, the facade is decorated with curved copper-toned ceramic tiles, reminiscent of traditional local rooftops.



"Imagined by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI, this reinvented space unfolds with warm hues, whose matte and glossy textures embody the values of craftsmanship through the expertise of locally made ceramics," the group stated.