Hermès has announced the reopening, on December 18, 2025, of its expanded store in the Changsha IFS mall. The store now features a brand-new interior space.
It showcases the house's sixteen métiers across two floors. The tall glass facade is adorned with vertical lines that evoke a weaving loom.
Inside the mall, the facade is decorated with curved copper-toned ceramic tiles, reminiscent of traditional local rooftops.
"Imagined by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI, this reinvented space unfolds with warm hues, whose matte and glossy textures embody the values of craftsmanship through the expertise of locally made ceramics," the group stated.
Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- leather and saddlery goods (42.6%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.;
- clothes, shoes, and accessories (29%);
- silk and textile products (6.3%);
- clock and watchmaking articles (3.8%);
- perfumes and beauty products (3.5%);
- other (14.8%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products.
At the end of 2024, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.5%), Europe (14.2%), Japan (9.5%), Asia-Pacific (43.8%), Americas (18.9%) and others (4.1%).
