Hermès unveils its new store in Knokke, Belgium, housed in a traditional Flemish home.

Present in Knokke since 1996, Hermès has announced the reopening of its expanded boutique on November 21, 2025, further strengthening its presence in West Flanders.

Located directly opposite its historic address on Kustlaan, the iconic avenue of the seaside resort, the new space spans two floors and showcases the house's sixteen métiers.

Designed by the Paris-based architecture agency RDAI, the interior combines the contrasting palette of browns, blues, and greys found on the beaches of the North Sea with soft textures and natural materials.

Throughout the store, iridescent touches--such as the mosaic cabochons on the ground floor--evoke the reflections of the sky on wet sand.

To celebrate the reopening and the end of the year, Dutch artist Noa Verhofstad has created a window display for the interior, partly crafted in wood marquetry, depicting reindeer crossing a winter landscape as they pull a long festive table behind them.