Crédit Agricole has announced the appointment of Hervé Leroux as head of the group's Mid-Cap Division, effective December 1. In this role, he will report to Jean-François Balaÿ, Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole CIB, and will join the management committee.

The Mid-Cap Division aims to strengthen the banking group's position in the French mid-sized business market, supporting the local networks of the Regional Banks and LCL.

Hervé Leroux joined Crédit Agricole in 2005 as Marketing Director at Crédit Agricole Leasing. After holding various positions within the group, he returned to Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring in 2020 as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.