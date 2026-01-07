HexaDone Strengthens Its Leadership in Territorial Data with the Acquisition of Hyvilo

HexaDone, a joint venture between Orange and Banque des Territoires, has announced the acquisition of Hyvilo, a young startup based in Besançon. This strategic move aims to transform raw data into operational management tools for local authorities and real estate managers.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/07/2026 at 05:43 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

HexaDone is enhancing its technological offering to address the fragmentation of data within local territories. By integrating Hyvilo's business modules, HexaDone's platform intends to deliver a comprehensive solution that encompasses both analysis and process execution.



Hyvilo's approach, structured around "management objects," enables the breaking down of organizational silos among public and semi-public stakeholders, according to a statement released by Orange.



Valérie Atlani, President of HexaDone, emphasized that this partnership provides a "simple, concrete, and rapidly deployable solution" to turn data into actionable decisions. The acquisition allows HexaDone to cover the entire value chain, from aggregation to storage, while simplifying the management of complex projects without multiplying software tools.



Orange shares rose by nearly 1% in Paris.