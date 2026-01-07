HexaDone is enhancing its technological offering to address the fragmentation of data within local territories. By integrating Hyvilo's business modules, HexaDone's platform intends to deliver a comprehensive solution that encompasses both analysis and process execution.

Hyvilo's approach, structured around "management objects," enables the breaking down of organizational silos among public and semi-public stakeholders, according to a statement released by Orange.

Valérie Atlani, President of HexaDone, emphasized that this partnership provides a "simple, concrete, and rapidly deployable solution" to turn data into actionable decisions. The acquisition allows HexaDone to cover the entire value chain, from aggregation to storage, while simplifying the management of complex projects without multiplying software tools.

Orange shares rose by nearly 1% in Paris.