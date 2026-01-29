Hexaom Calls for Inclusion of Single-Family Homes in the "Jeanbrun" Scheme
Hexaom has welcomed the housing stimulus plan presented by the government on January 23, viewing it as a sign of renewed political focus on the sector's challenges. The group applauds the government's ambitious construction targets and the introduction of the new "Jeanbrun" tax incentive, while expressing regret over the exclusion of single-family homes from this mechanism.
However, Hexaom believes that achieving this "colossal" goal, as described by the Prime Minister, will require activating all available levers. The group emphasizes that single-family homes, the segment most favored by the French public and among the quickest to implement, are a key factor in increasing housing supply.
"Single-family homes are the most dynamic and agile segment of the construction market, and best meet the aspirations of the French," said Loic Vandromme, CEO of Hexaom, calling for the swift inclusion of this type of housing in the Jeanbrun scheme to maximize its effectiveness and address the rental supply crisis.