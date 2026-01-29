Hexaom Calls for Inclusion of Single-Family Homes in the "Jeanbrun" Scheme

Hexaom has welcomed the housing stimulus plan presented by the government on January 23, viewing it as a sign of renewed political focus on the sector's challenges. The group applauds the government's ambitious construction targets and the introduction of the new "Jeanbrun" tax incentive, while expressing regret over the exclusion of single-family homes from this mechanism.

Presented as a central pillar of the stimulus plan, the Jeanbrun scheme aims to support rental investment by allowing private landlords to deduct a portion of the purchase price of a collective housing unit—either new or existing with renovations—from their property income. The government is targeting the construction of 2 million homes by 2030, which equates to around 400,000 units per year.



However, Hexaom believes that achieving this "colossal" goal, as described by the Prime Minister, will require activating all available levers. The group emphasizes that single-family homes, the segment most favored by the French public and among the quickest to implement, are a key factor in increasing housing supply.



"Single-family homes are the most dynamic and agile segment of the construction market, and best meet the aspirations of the French," said Loic Vandromme, CEO of Hexaom, calling for the swift inclusion of this type of housing in the Jeanbrun scheme to maximize its effectiveness and address the rental supply crisis.